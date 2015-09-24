Who We Are

VIPKID provides an international learning experience to Chinese children – all from the comfort of their homes. Our sophisticated virtual classroom streams passionate, qualified teachers into Chinese homes, linking the world through education.

What We Believe

We believe that there is a better, more effective way to teach a foreign language: through curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity.

What We Do

We provide 1-on-1 online full immersion language and content classes based on the US Common Core State Standards.