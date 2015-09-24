NOTICE
OK
WhoWe Are
VIPKID provides an international learning experience to Chinese children – all from the comfort of their homes. Our sophisticated virtual classroom streams passionate, qualified teachers into Chinese homes, linking the world through education.
WhatWe Believe

We believe that there is a better,

more effective way to teach a foreign language: through curiosity, critical thinking, and creativity.

WhatWe Do
We provide 1-on-1 online full immersion language and content classes based on the US Common Core State Standards.

4 Reasons to work with

VIPKID!

Convenience and Flexibility
Add your schedule conveniently from home. We recommend teachers to be available for at least 7.5 hours of teaching per week.
Feel Supported
Teachers feel supported before, during and after class. At VIPKID, we provide lesson plans, a real-time tech support team and a large operations team to meet our teachers' needs.
Made by Educators for Educators
VIPKID’s team truly cares about student learning because we are educators at the core. Join a dedicated and passionate education community.
Be the bridge between two cultures without leaving home
Teach our Chinese students not only the language, but also American culture and traditions. In return, learn about the Chinese.
Teacher Testimonials

Donna D

VIPKID is an amazing opportunity for teachers who, like myself, had to take a hiatus for whatever reason, or even for those teachers that want a little extra income on the side.
At VIPKID Since November 2015

At VIPKID

Since March 2015

Donna D

Rachel J

The community of teachers all around the world means that there is always someone who is going through what you’re going through as you prepare for you lessons.
At VIPKID Since December 2015

At VIPKID

Since March 2015

Rachel J

Jojo F

I believe that VIPKID is a ‘perfect’ company. Because ‘perfection’ means always trying your best, always striving to improve, always considering the welfare and futures of our dear students and their respective families, and always promoting a better tomorrow.
At VIPKID Since March 2015

At VIPKID

Since March 2015

Jojo F

Stephanie R

The Education Department is very quick to resolve any concerns or answer questions. They really listen to their teachers! I love being a part of the company.
At VIPKID Since April 2016

At VIPKID

Since March 2015

Stephanie R

Tresha R

This year I taught with VIPKID, and it has been amazing! I get to teach, but I don't spend hours planning. The curriculum has an engaging scope and sequence. I get to teach students who are dedicated, attentive, and focused!
At VIPKID Since February 2016

At VIPKID

Since March 2015

Tresha R

About ourTeachersAbout theOpportunity
Featuredin
Click the media logo for the complete article
StrategicPartnerships
About us
Contact us
© Beijing Da Mi Technology Co., Ltd.
Download App